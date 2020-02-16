Tracking rain chances & mild temperatures to start the week

Rain will be possible today, tomorrow and peaking on Tuesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s leading up to the cold front that will bring increased rain chances early Tuesday.
Clouds have blanketed the region and light rain is falling in some spots across the Mid-South. Clouds will remain in place today with southwest winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 50s to lower 60s again today. Keep the umbrella close, as a pocket of light rain or drizzle will be possible during the day today. Tonight, clouds remain in place with southeast winds around 5 mph and lows staying relatively mild in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 48.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s along with isolated shower chances building into the evening, lows will stay in the 60s with increased rain chances as a front continues to move into the region. Tuesday morning will be wet with rain and storms as the front pushes through the region, we will see the rain move east during the day and temperatures plummet behind the front. Tuesday morning, we will be in the 60s with cloudy skies and rain, by Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s with cloudy skies. Wednesday we are looking at clouds lingering across the region, rain will be just south of the Mid-South, keeping the clouds in place. Highs on Wednesday will only top out in the 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny on Friday with high sin the 40s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking partly cloudy with high sin the upper 40s. Long range forecast models are trying to bring rain back into the region late weekend into early next week.
