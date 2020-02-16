Tracking rain chances & mild temperatures to start the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s along with isolated shower chances building into the evening, lows will stay in the 60s with increased rain chances as a front continues to move into the region. Tuesday morning will be wet with rain and storms as the front pushes through the region, we will see the rain move east during the day and temperatures plummet behind the front. Tuesday morning, we will be in the 60s with cloudy skies and rain, by Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s with cloudy skies. Wednesday we are looking at clouds lingering across the region, rain will be just south of the Mid-South, keeping the clouds in place. Highs on Wednesday will only top out in the 40s with lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies return on Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Mostly sunny on Friday with high sin the 40s and lows in the 30s.