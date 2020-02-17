Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with deadly stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police has issued an arrest warrant for the man they say is responsible for a deadly stabbing.
Police say two women had been stabbed early Sunday morning at a residence on Vernon Avenue near Maria Street.
When officers arrived, one woman was pronounced dead and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, Ledis Sanchez fled the scene following the stabbing wearing a black cap, a red and blue jersey, jeans and white Nikes.
Sanchez is now wanted for first degree murder and criminal attempt first degree murder.
Police say Sanchez also goes by Ledis Sanchez Baquedano and Ledy Sanchez.
If you see Sanchez, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
