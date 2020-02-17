Authorities searching for missing paraplegic woman last seen in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office are searching for a paraplegic woman.
Chasity Finney was last seen on Highway 54 W in Haywood County Feb. 14 around 11:30 that night.
Finney is paraplegic and unable to walk, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pajama bottoms with some sort of pattern on them.
Police said she was in a 2007 Chevy Impala with tag CNB-032 with a friend before her disappearance.
If you have information on this case, please contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-722-6158 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.