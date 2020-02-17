Authorities searching for missing paraplegic woman last seen in Haywood Co.

Authorities searching for missing paraplegic woman last seen in Haywood Co.
Deputies searching for missing woman in Haywood Co. (Source: Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 17, 2020 at 9:47 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:47 AM

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office are searching for a paraplegic woman.

Chasity Finney was last seen on Highway 54 W in Haywood County Feb. 14 around 11:30 that night.

Finney is paraplegic and unable to walk, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pajama bottoms with some sort of pattern on them.

Police said she was in a 2007 Chevy Impala with tag CNB-032 with a friend before her disappearance.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office at 731-722-6158 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.