Dry for now, but rain expected today and tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: As the front sits near the area tomorrow, scattered showers will be likely. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow but will drop to the upper 40s in the afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s on Tuesday night. It will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. Friday will feature a full day of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.