Dry for now, but rain expected today and tomorrow

It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be mild with clouds today and a high temperature around 60 degrees. As a cold front approaches the area, rain chances will increase late tonight. By 7 pm, showers will start popping up and heavy rain will be likely overnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 60. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 55. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the front sits near the area tomorrow, scattered showers will be likely. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow but will drop to the upper 40s in the afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s on Tuesday night. It will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. Friday will feature a full day of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday and more clouds on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with lows in the 30s.
