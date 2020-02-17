Shelby County inmate captured after Valentine’s Day escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped Shelby County inmate is back in police custody.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Crystal Hathcock walked off her work detail Friday. she was working at the Waffle House in Lakeland.
Investigators say prison employees showed up to pick her up around 6 a.m., but she was gone.
She was seen getting into a white 2002 Cadillac Escalade, who investigators say it was driven by Tory Cole, Hathcock’s boyfriend.
She’s currently charged with escaping felony incarceration.
This is a developing story.
