Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Residents along a rain-swollen river in Mississippi are packing up belongings and fleeing to higher ground to escape what authorities warn could be devastating weekend flooding. The Pearl River flows through metro Jackson, Mississippi, and forecasters say it may reach levels not seen in more than four decades. So Leti Vargas enlisted help from relatives to clear appliances out her double-wide mobile home. Trash cans and ducks floated nearby. The flooding is the result of days of heavy rains over the Southeast. Flood concerns extend into neighboring Alabama, where some have already had to flee floodwaters.