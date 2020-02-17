Man arrested after family says he used machete in deadly double stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they said is responsible for a deadly stabbing.
Investigators said Ledis Sanchez stabbed two women early Sunday.
Family members of the victims said Sanchez used a machete to attack the two women, including an 18-year-old who did not survive her injuries.
MPD said the attack happened at a home on Vernon Avenue near Maria Street. Family members of Sierra Howard, 18, said she was killed in the attack. Her mother barely survived.
Police confirmed Ledis Sanchez, who’s from Honduras, was married to Howard’s mother.
Investigators said the incident is domestic-related, but it’s unclear to police and family members why Sanchez attacked the women.
Family members said Howard’s mother tried to shield and protect her daughter from the attack.
Police arrested Sanchez last night. He now faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
No court date has yet been set for Sanchez.
