Police: Rape and burglary suspect leaves jacket and ID at victim’s house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing charges after police say a woman identified him as the man who broke into her home as she slept and sexually assaulted her.
Matthew Smith, 36, is charged with aggravated rape, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.
According to a police report, officers responded to the home on Flint Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday. The victim told officers she was asleep in her bedroom when she woke up to find a man touching her. He then covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her.
The report says the suspect snatched a watch off her wrist, bruising her arm. The victim tried screaming and pushed on the suspect’s face and head. She told officers she could feel a clean-shaven face and braids or dreadlocks. He was also wearing a dark-colored hoodie.
During an interview with investigators, the victim complained of trouble breathing. She went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a cracked rib.
Officers found a jacket inside the victim’s home that did not belong to her or her husband. Inside was a Tennessee state identification belonging to Smith.
According to the report, the victim’s husband saw a man he knew as “Matthew” wearing a hoodie and taking their keys off the kitchen counter before running to the garage and driving off in their SUV. Two televisions were also missing from the home.
The police report says the vehicle was recovered less than a mile from the victim’s home with the missing TVs still inside.
The victim identified Smith from a photo lineup.
Smith was arrested at the residence listed on his ID, which was three houses down from where the victim’s vehicle was recovered and near the victim’s home. He was booked into jail on $250,000 bond.
