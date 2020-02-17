Memphis police searching for endangered, missing 14-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

Police said Kalilah Lawson, 14, was last seen at her home in the 2100 block of Cassie Avenue in Frayser around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 17.

Investigators said Lawson could be in danger, according to her father.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and was barefoot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kalilah Lawson, please contact the Memphis Police Department.

