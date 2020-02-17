More clouds with rain on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mild with more clouds this afternoon and a highs around 60 degrees. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. As a cold front approaches the area, rain chances will increase late tonight. By 9 pm, showers will start popping up and pockets of heavy rain will be likely overnight through sunrise.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% of rain or a few storms. Low: 55. Winds southwest turning northwest late at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: As the front sits near the area tomorrow, scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible. The best chance for rain will be in areas along and south of I-40. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s but will drop to the upper 40s in the afternoon.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Low temperatures will dip into the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: It will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. Friday will feature a full day of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday and more clouds on Sunday. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees with lows in the 30s.
