Road in Hardin Co. remains closed following weekend landslide

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A part of Glendale Road will be permanently closed as crews continue to make repairs and assess the damage. The road will eventually have to be re-routed after a landslide destroyed two homes over the weekend.
Officials say the landslide happened on Saturday. It’s currently still moving slowly.
Nighttime video shared by the Hardin County Fire Department shows one of the homes sliding then it falls.
"They got their dogs and a few things and then couldn’t go back. Then the next morning their house is gone. That was really, really sad. I couldn’t imagine what it actually feels like,” said Leah Baker who lives on Glendale Road.
The Bakers live a few houses down. They know both homeowners who’ve lost their houses.
"I figured we were high enough and far back enough off the river that we would never have to worry about something like that,” said Ben Baker.
No other homes on Glendale have been evacuated. Officials say there’s no concern for safety at this point.
Officials say the Tennessee River crested on Saturday at about 18 feet above the flood stage. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.
Just last year, the Tennessee River crested more than 25 feet above the flood stage.
"We get these about every 8-10 years, these types of floods, but the heavy rains and the soil here, I guess the last couple of years has had more than it could hold,” said fire chief Melvin Martin.
The good news is the water is also starting to recede. It could take one to two weeks before it gets below the flood stage.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.