Stranded pup rescued from rising floodwaters in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local animal rescue is searching for animals stranded by the rising floodwaters.
A group from Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue found an abandoned pet completely surrounded by water on Cypress Drive.
The lonely dog had only inches of dry land around a tree to hold on to and it looked happy to see help arrive.
They were able to get the pooch in a cage and take him to a safe and dry area.
The rescuers are traveling through affected areas with a drone to see into backyards in hopes of finding pets that may have been left behind before it’s too late.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals wants to remind pet owners of these flood survival tips for animals:
- Never leave animals outdoors, tied up, crated, caged, in hutches, or confined in any way, as they will be unable to flee rising waters.
- Anyone who sees animals in distress and is unable to help should note their locations and alert authorities immediately.
- For more information, please visit PETA.org.
Several other animal shelters around the metro are teaming up to to house pets affected by flooding.
If you have a pet in need contact either Mississippi Animal Rescue League or Community Animal Rescue and Adoption.
MARL is housing cats and small dogs. CARA is housing large dogs.
