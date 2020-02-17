Yeah Yeah Yeahs added to Beale Street Music Festival lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival has another addition to its 2020 lineup. The indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs are taking the stage Saturday, May 2!
Other headliners were announced in December including, Lumineers, Lil Wayne, the Avett Brothers, and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia. Friday rapper 21 Savage was added to the lineup as well.
This year, Memphis in May will be giving a month-long cultural salute to Ghana, therefore the lineup will include two Ghanaian superstars Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19.
Three-day passes can be purchased for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.
The Beale Street Music Festival will be May 1-3, 2020. If you would like to volunteer for Memphis in May, click here.
