Yeah Yeah Yeahs added to Beale Street Music Festival lineup
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 17, 2020 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 2:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street Music Festival has another addition to its 2020 lineup. The indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs are taking the stage Saturday, May 2!

ARTIST ADDITION 🎉 Welcome Yeah Yeah Yeahs to #BSMF20! They'll hit the stage on Saturday, May 2. The weekend just keeps getting better 👊 Full lineup: http://bit.ly/BSMFLineup

Posted by Beale Street Music Festival on Monday, February 17, 2020

Other headliners were announced in December including, Lumineers, Lil Wayne, the Avett Brothers, and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia. Friday rapper 21 Savage was added to the lineup as well.

This year, Memphis in May will be giving a month-long cultural salute to Ghana, therefore the lineup will include two Ghanaian superstars Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Here’s the complete lineup for Beale Street Music Festival 2020 (Source: Memphis in May)

Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19.

Three-day passes can be purchased for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.

The Beale Street Music Festival will be May 1-3, 2020. If you would like to volunteer for Memphis in May, click here.

