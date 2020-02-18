Detainee found dead in his cell at Shelby County Jail, SCSO says

Detainee found dead in his cell at Shelby County Jail, SCSO says
jail cell (Source: WAFF)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 11:14 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A death investigation is underway after a detainee was found dead at the Shelby County Jail in Downtown Memphis.

Authorities have identified the detainee as Tommy Young, 32. He was found Saturday evening around 9:00, according to SCSO.

Corrections personnel found him unresponsive in his cell.

Staff members and the Memphis Fire Department attempted to perform life-saving procedures, but Young was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Preliminary information says this could have been a suicide, but the official death has to be determined by the medical examiner.

This is an ongoing death investigation, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.