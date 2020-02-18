Husband of Cordova mother missing since May 2019 expected to appear in court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man charged in the death of his wife will face a judge Tuesday. A grand jury indicted Carl Hayes, 43, earlier this month - several months after his wife went missing.
According to court records, Hayes will be formally arraigned Tuesday. He’ll have the charges read to him and be asked to enter a plea.
Hayes has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with and fabricating evidence in the disappearance of his wife.
Taquila Hayes, 41, a mother and nurse, was reported missing by her mother last August. The last time anyone in her family saw her was in May.
Hayes told investigators his wife quit her job at Methodist and took off with an unknown person.
Taquila’s mother didn’t buy that - neither did a grand jury.
Even though Taquila’s body hasn’t been found, her mother and now authorities believe she is no longer alive - and they believe Carl Hayes has something to do with it.
His case is being handled in Division 5, where domestic violence cases are held. His bond is set at $2 million.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.