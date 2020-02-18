Inmate accused of murdering prison administrator before escaping, will appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee inmate accused of murdering a prison administrator before escaping will appear in court Tuesday.
Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Curtis Watson on 15 counts, including first-degree murder, aggravated rape, and aggravated kidnapping.
Tuesday’s hearing is important because a judge will formally read the charges against Curtis Watson, but this is also the day when prosecutors said they’ll announce whether they plan to seek the death penalty.
Investigators said Watson sexually assaulted and killed 64-year-old prison administrator Debra Johnson before he escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in August of last year.
Johnson’s body was found in her bed in her home, which was located on prison grounds.
Tuesday’s hearing in Lauderdale County court is set to start at 1:30 p.m.
