Investigators, neighbors look for answers after vacant Midtown house goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Midtown home has been reduced to a pile of rubble and neighbors want to know if more could have been done to prevent a dangerous fire.
The people that neighbors saw on the property just days earlier could provide a big clue in the case.
“The flames were 20 feet high,” said neighbor Vijay Thomas.
And there is only rubble of the house at Court and Clark Place. A fire that started just after 6:30 Monday morning woke up neighbors.
Thomas lives across the street.
“When I looked, I saw a blaze coming from that house over there,” said Thomas.
A blaze neighbors, like Jay Beene, say threatened nearby homes.
“There’s embers coming all over the place. It looks like a fog outside. You think it’s a fog then you hear an explosion and you see smoke billowing out," said Beene.
Neighbors took photos showing the house in flames. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put the blaze out. Fire investigators say the house was vacant. Neighbors say it had been that way for several months.
Fire investigators say the cause of the fire is unclear, but neighbors suspect vagrants.
“There was a squatter down there, a kid kept coming around here asking everybody for food, anything, heat, take showers,” said Thomas.
Thomas said he saw a man who appeared to be in his mid-40′s hanging around.
“I remember occasionally seeing this guy, little small guy walking around pushing this basket in the neighborhood,” he said.
There is a shopping cart with what looks like an old carpet on the sidewalk in front of where the rubble of the house is now. Beene said he believed the man who was staying in the house was in his 20s and was arrested Sunday after someone called police.
WMC Action News 5 was unable to contact the person listed as the owner of the house.
Fire investigators want the public’s help. If you know anything about how the fire started, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
