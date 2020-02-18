Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-CORRECTIONS-OFFICER
Official: Armed corrections officer fatally shot by police
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An off-duty corrections officer has been fatally shot by police in Tennessee. News outlets report 29-year-old Travis Mullins was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement store Monday evening. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mullins targeted a woman he had been dating. Greeneville police responded to investigate the crash. Mullins had left but returned to the scene with a gun. Officers disarmed and attempted to arrest him but he was able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers. A Greeneville officer then fatally shot him. Mullins had been a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
STABBING-STEPDAUGHTER KILLED
Police: Man fatally stabbed stepdaughter, injured wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been accused of stabbing his wife and stepdaughter in Tennessee, killing the younger woman. News outlets report 34-year-old Ledis Sanchez was arrested Monday. Memphis police say he attacked the women early Sunday morning. Sanchez's stepdaughter 18-year-old Sierra Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother who is married to Sanchez is in a hospital in critical condition. A motive for the attack hasn't been released. Sanchez is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is in the Shelby County Jail. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
MOTHER AND DAUGHTERS-KILLED
Charge: Man had recently battered woman who was found slain
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A criminal complaint says a woman who was found slain in a Milwaukee garage along with her two daughters had been beaten up by her boyfriend the day before she was reported missing. The bodies of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks were discovered Sunday. Police say that 25-year-old Arzel Ivery is in custody in Tennessee and is charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with the assault, but he is not charged in the homicides. According to the complaint, Ivery's father called police to say his son was at his Memphis home and that he said he killed Banks and her daughters.
SEVERE WEATHER-MISSISSIPPI
Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear. The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday. More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days. No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee. As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines. In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.
COLLEGE-REGIONAL TUITION
Tenn. university to offer tuition discounts in 9 states
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee university plans to offer discounted tuition to students from nine surrounding states. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the new regional tuition program will start this fall at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Under the program, students from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia would pay about $18,000 a year instead of about $26,000 a year as out-of-state students. University officials say the goal of the new regional tuition program is to attract and retain diverse talent in the area as well as reach enrollment goals laid out for the University of Tennessee system.
STREET RACE SHOOTING
Shooting erupts at Memphis street race; 7 injured
Police in Tennessee say seven people have been shot during a street race. Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting stemmed from an argument Saturday night while people were racing vehicles. All seven shooting victims were treated at a hospital and released. No further details were immediately released.