Man dead, another taken to the hospital after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects are on the run after a double shooting in Raleigh.
Officers were called to the scene around 9:57 Monday night. Police responded to the 4000 block of Rio Lobo.
One man was found dead on the scene, another victim was taken to Methodist North by private vehicle in non-critical condition.
MPD is looking for two suspects wearing all black that ran from the scene.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
