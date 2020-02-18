Memphis Zoo welcomes bat-eared foxes to Cat Country exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oh what big ears they have!
The Memphis Zoo has two new residents. Bat-eared foxes Helen and Raj recently joined the Cat Country exhibit.
Raj is from the Oklahoma City Zoo and Helen is from Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.
Raj has a dark face but Helen’s is lighter in color and she has a crook in her ear.
The pair is most active in the morning and midday. Visitors may find then snuggling together, digging or exploring their new home. Look to the left side of the exhibit.
Bat-eared foxes are small, African foxes known for their enormous ears -- more than 5 inches tall -- which help them hear insects moving underground. The species comes from family Canidae, which is a group of carnivorous mammals including wolves, jackals, coyote and domestic dogs.
Bat-eared fox diets include meat, dog food and bugs.
The Memphis Zoo is home to more than 4,500 animals representing more than 500 species. Exhibits include Once Upon A Farm, the Commercial Appeal Cat Country, Primate Canyon, Animals of the Night, Northwest Passage, Teton Trek, CHINA and the Zambezi River Hippo Camp.
