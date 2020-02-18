MLGW plans to adjust customers’ billing cycle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers may want to keep a close eye on your upcoming utility bills.
MLGW says they are gradually adjusting billing cycles.
Over the next eight months, you will notice slight changes in your days of service and your due date.
MLGW says accounts are being moved to their permanent cycle which will prevent customers from being billed outside of 25 to 35 days of service.
The utility is providing maps that reflect the upcoming changes.
MLGW says they are making the adjustments to become more efficient and responsive.
