MLGW working to end bill payment relationship with payday lending firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials told Memphis City Council members Tuesday they are re-evaluating which third-party businesses are authorized to accept their payments.
A report by The Commercial Appeal last week revealed payday lenders were on the list of businesses given priority to take MLGW payments. MLGW President and CEO JT Young said Tuesday the policy is changing.
“What we want to make sure is that we don’t give the perception that we are promoting anything that would be adverse for our customers,” said Young.
Young said the utility’s had a third-party program in place since 2016 to permit customers to pay bills at 93 authorized pay agents in the area. The agreement with a St. Louis-area vendor allows utility payments to post on customer accounts the next business day.
Roughly 7% of MLGW customers pay through these authorized pay agents, Young said.
Kroger has 40 locations across Shelby County where it accepts payments, but payday lender ACE Cash Express comes in next, with 30 locations. Other stores on the vendor’s agreement include Superlo Foods, Cash Saver, and Gordin’s Food & Butcher Shop.
Council members found concern in ACE Cash Express having so many locations on the list.
“We want to encourage positive behavior in a positive environment and not promoting predatory lenders,” said Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Memphis City Council member.
ACE Cash Express settled with federal regulators for $10 million in 2014 over its debt collection and loan practices.
Young said the initial agreement the utility made with FirsTech, Inc, the third-party who included ACE Cash Express, was about making it more convenient for customers to pay their bills.
“We don’t have any information that tells us what actually happens when an MLGW customer goes to make a payment in one of those locations,” said Young.
Young told reporters Tuesday the vendor has started the process of removing ACE Cash Express from its list of accepted locations, which could take roughly three months to complete. He also said the vendor will add additional locations to replace ACE Cash Express with business entities that reflect more positively on MLGW and the community.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to ACE Cash Express Tuesday through its parent company Populus Financial Group.
We did not receive a response as of press time, but the firm did previously respond to The Commercial Appeal.
Monday, Populus Financial Group posted a lengthy statement on a PR news website where it defended its practice of accepting utility bill payments.
“ACE Cash Express operates stores all across the country and processes millions of utility payments. ACE has been in business for over 50 years and was processing bill payments long before we ever made a short-term loan. Based on our experience, bill pay customers and short-term loan customers are two separate customer groups with minimal crossover. Utility customers should have multiple options to pay their bills. Taking away a convenient and economical choice does not serve the consumer,” the article reads.
