MLGW working to end bill payment relationship with payday lending firm

“ACE Cash Express operates stores all across the country and processes millions of utility payments. ACE has been in business for over 50 years and was processing bill payments long before we ever made a short-term loan. Based on our experience, bill pay customers and short-term loan customers are two separate customer groups with minimal crossover. Utility customers should have multiple options to pay their bills. Taking away a convenient and economical choice does not serve the consumer,” the article reads.