MPD continues search for gunman in weekend street race shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a gunman who injured seven people at an illegal street racing event this weekend.
Those seven victims will all survive their injuries according to Memphis Police. Monday officers are sending a warning about illegal racing activity.
Out in an industrial, remote area of Riverport Road on President’s Island, seven people were shot around 6 p.m. Saturday. Memphis Police investigated a large area in front of where a pallet company is located.
According to a police affidavit, witnesses say more than 100 people gathered here to street race down the straight and mostly flat road. Witnesses told investigators an argument broke out right before they heard five to six gunshots and everyone ran and drove off.
Several cars were still on the scene, left abandoned as police investigated the area.
Monday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings released this statement; “As you saw this weekend, illegal street racing can be extremely dangerous for the participants, spectators, innocent motorists in the area, and bystanders. If you witness illegal street racing anywhere in the City of Memphis, you are encouraged to call the police.”
Checking WMC Action News 5 records, Memphis Police arrested 31 people for a weekend drag race in the same area in 2016. Skid marks left on the street show the burnouts from the event busted by officers.
At the time, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said MPD received several complaints that racing was common in the area.
Memphis police say so far no one has been arrested in this case. The victims injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital. Police say the victims did not give investigators any information about the suspect.
