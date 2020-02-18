Rain, a few storms & falling afternoon temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Several rounds of rain through evening and a few storms will be possible. Rain could be heavy at times and lightning is possible. In North Mississippi there may be a stronger storm that could produce hail and gusty wind in the addition to heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures will begin to fall into the upper 40s this afternoon as cold air moves in behind the front. Drizzle will be possible this evening and lows will drop to the upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 48. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 38. Winds northeast 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 49. Winds NE 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front sits to our south, it will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low in the mid 30s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. A few flurries will be possible Thursday morning, but road temperatures will stay above freezing so no accumulation expected. Friday we finally break out in full sunshine but it will remain cold with highs in the mid-40s and lows near 30.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures near 50 but clouds will fill back in on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday and some rain could linger into Monday morning.
