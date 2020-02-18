Rain, a few storms & falling afternoon temperatures

REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front sits to our south, it will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s and low in the mid 30s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. A few flurries will be possible Thursday morning, but road temperatures will stay above freezing so no accumulation expected. Friday we finally break out in full sunshine but it will remain cold with highs in the mid-40s and lows near 30.