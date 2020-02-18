Scattered showers and dropping temperatures

Several areas are waking up to rain this morning. Scattered showers will be likely through this afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times and lightning is possible. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s now but will drop down to the upper 40s this afternoon as cold air moves in behind the front. Drizzle will be possible this evening and lows will drop to the upper 30s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 48. Winds will be northeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 38. Winds northeast 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the cold front sits to our south, it will remain cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. We will start to see some breaks in the clouds on Thursday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the mid-40s. A few flurries will be possible Thursday morning, but road temperatures will be above freezing. Friday will feature a full day of sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. There will be an increase in clouds on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday and some rain could linger into Monday morning.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
