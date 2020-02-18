Shrine Circus returns to Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For more than 75 years, the Shrine Circus has entertained Mid-South crowds each and every year. Once again they are coming to the Agricenter in Memphis this weekend.
The fun is set to begin this Thursday, Feb. 20 and run through Sunday, Feb. 23. Between 10,000 and 20,000 people attend the circus every year in Memphis and this year the acts are expected to dazzle the crowds.
“Bring them on out,” said Jimmy Norman who is a part of the West Tennessee Chapter of the Al Chymia Shrine. “We’ll have elephant rides pony rides cotton candy lots of good things to do for the kids.”
The proceeds from the circus go to support the West Tennessee Chapter of the Al Chymia Shrine Temple which supports 22 Shriner’s hospitals in North America.
For more information about tickets and times http://www.alchymiashrine.org/
