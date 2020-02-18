2 suspects on the run after critical shooting in Whitehaven

2 suspects on the run after critical shooting in Whitehaven
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:31 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for information after a critical shooting in Whitehaven late Monday night.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Eastwind Dr. in Whitehaven around 11:46 p.m.

Preliminary information reveals a man was talking to the suspects before he was shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said the first suspect is a heavy black male wearing a gray hoodie and dreads, and the second suspect does not have a description.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.

