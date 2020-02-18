Tennessee lawmakers present bill to remove taxes on pads, tampons, and diapers

TENNESSEE (WMC) - Once again, Tennessee state lawmakers are tackling the issue of taxes on feminine hygiene products.
Two Memphis area lawmakers are wanting to get the products exempt of taxes during the state’s tax-free holiday - but they’re not the only products lawmakers are trying to get tax-exempt.
Tuesday, the state Senate Revenue Subcommittee will take a look at two bills - one would exempt things like pads and tampons from sales tax during Tennessee’s tax-free weekend. The other would do away with tax for good on products like diapers and wipes.
Two Memphis-area lawmakers are behind the feminine hygiene bill. Senator Sara Kyle introduced it to the senate and representative London Lamar in the house.
Last general assembly, it was proposed to change the tax code to permanently exempt the products from sales tax which has been done in 15 states which consider the products essential items - but that didn’t make committee.
This year, lawmakers are considering permanently exempting diapers and wipes from sales tax - which would cost the state more than $9 million a year.
Diapers are already on the list of tax-free items during the once a year tax-free weekend.
Last year, the Shelby County Commission passed a resolution supporting state lawmakers in making feminine hygiene products free of taxes.
