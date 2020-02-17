Tracking another round of rain and falling temperatures

THIS WEEK: Showers begin after midnight and continue through much of the day and into the evening. Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s during the morning into the 40s by afternoon and continue to fall overnight. A few stray showers will still be possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or snow flurries early in the day along with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.