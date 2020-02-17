Tracking another round of rain and falling temperatures

A cold front will move through the Mid-South early Tuesday morning bringing rain to much of the area beginning tonight and continuing through the day followed by cooler air that will remain in place for the rest of the week.

By Ron Childers | February 17, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

TONIGHT: Rain & Thunder Late Wind: S 5-10 Low: 55

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: N 10-15 High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NE 10-15 Low: 38

THIS WEEK: Showers begin after midnight and continue through much of the day and into the evening. Temperatures will fall from the mid 50s during the morning into the 40s by afternoon and continue to fall overnight. A few stray showers will still be possible Tuesday night. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or snow flurries early in the day along with highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs again near 50 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

