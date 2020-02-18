Voters to decide Memphis police & fire residency rules, school zone speed camera tickets not-enforceable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety was a big topic among Memphis City Council members Tuesday afternoon, including everything from residency requirements for Memphis police and fire, to speed cameras in school zones.
“I’m glad that we will allow the voters to decide,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings. “I’ve spent more time over here talking about residency than any single issue. And that’s rather frustrating.”
Rallings had reason to breathe easy Tuesday. After weeks and months of discussion, the debate on police and fire residency is settled, at least for this moment.
Two weeks ago council member Martavius Jones formally introduced an ordinance to rescind a prior council decision to put the issue to voters. The referendum question the previous body authorized allows the public to determine if the city should accept candidates for the Memphis Police Department or Memphis Fire Department who live in neighboring counties or within a 50-mile radius.
Rallings and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said relaxing requirements would help with MPD recruiting.
Jones and other critics have said opening up applications outside the county could increase community tensions and make the police force less racially diverse. Jones’ ordinance failed Tuesday by a 5-7 vote, meaning the referendum is still on.
The Memphis Police Association, who supports relaxed residency, said they’ll be making their case to the public, as they have in referendum campaigns before.
“There needs to be a conversation, and we will be a part of the conversation,” said John Covington, Chief Steward, Memphis Police Association.
Meantime, remember those 15 speed traffic cameras the city set up in school zones at the end of last year? They were supposed to go live with tickets by Jan. 20, but there’s a small problem.
“The tickets are not enforceable,” said Walter Person, Deputy Chief City Court Clerk.
City judges told city clerk Myron Lowery there isn’t a specific enough ordinance on the books to allow the $50 speeding tickets, so the citations are being thrown out. A council committee gave the first green light Tuesday to making the tickets enforceable in a few months.
“Sometimes government doesn’t work as fast as we all want it to work,” said Lowery. “But it works.”
Lowery’s office said it could be late spring or summer before the tickets actually have teeth to them. Right now they are considered as warnings, and the city is refunding people who send in payments.
The residency ordinance for police and fire is expected on the ballot this November. If approved, the measure would only be used for recruiting when the public safety complement is below a specified number.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.