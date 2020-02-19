American Greetings to lay off 268 employees in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the largest employers in Mississippi County announced Wednesday that they will be laying off employees at its plant in Osceola.
According to an email from company official Patrice Molnar, approximately 268 employees at the Osceola American Greetings plant were notified of the upcoming layoff Monday, Feb. 17.
“It is expected that these layoffs will begin in late April and end in late June,” Molnar said in the email. “Certain classes of associates (exempt and non-exempt) are eligible for the company provided severance agreement if their job is affected and we cannot place them in a similar position. Other associates will have recall rights, and American Greetings will work in conjunction with the applicable state and local agencies to assist affected associates as needed.”
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
