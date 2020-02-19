Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has relied on senior leadership this year while Austin Peay has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 44 percent of Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's points this season. On the other side, freshmen Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 60 percent of the team's scoring this year.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 30.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.