Brief sunshine will give way to more clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will give way to clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the lower 50s. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast at 15-25 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% chance of showers late, mainly in north Mississippi. Low: 37. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: A brief area of showers or wintry mix will be possible in the morning. There could be a sleet/rain mixture and a few flurries before 10 a.m. Road temperatures will be above freezing, so we are not expecting any accumulation. Clouds will gradually clear late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens under a clear sky.
FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday and some rain could linger into Monday morning.
