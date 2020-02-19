CEO J.T. Young gives first ‘State of MLGW’ address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The work by MLGW in 2019 to get, what it calls, needed rate increases spilled into 2020. The company got its last set of rate increases approved last month. It was a 3% hike in electric rates starting in July, plus more increases in the years to come.
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said now more than ever customers need transparency which sparked the company's first state of MLGW address on Wednesday.
“We have to begin to let people know our intentions and what we’re trying to do,” Young said. What the company is trying to do, Young said, is to create better service. Customers with gas, water and electricity went up in 2019. So did outage minutes.
There were more than 160 million minutes of customer outages in 2019. That’s a 27% increase from 2018.
“That was not something we did not expect but we are trying to make changes to improve that,” Young said during his address. “Our baseline assumption with the plan we have is we’ll reduce by 50% the outage minutes out customers experience,” Young said. Some highlights of 2019 were getting the grid ready for ESPN’s College Gameday and helping with the rollout of Verizon’s 5G.
In 2020, Young said to expect a new substation and more tree maintenance to help keep the power on. In the next few months, the MLGW Board will likely get a recommendation for a power supplier.
There have been talks of using someone besides TVA in a bid to save money.
“The nature of this decision will have an impact for decades,” Young said. “So, yes, it’s probably the biggest decision we’ve had to make.”
Another goal of MLGW this year is to host an economic symposium to tackle poverty in the area.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.