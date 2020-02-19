Commissioners take first vote on relaxing residency requirement for county public safety employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners are one step closer to lifting residency requirements for public safety employees like deputies, correctional officers, firefighters, and paramedics. A proposal passed a commission committee Wednesday morning.
Memphis voters will decide in a referendum this fall whether they want to lift county residency requirements for police and fire. The Shelby County Commission does not have to put the issue to voters and can choose to do it themselves if they’d like.
“This resolution is meant to help the sheriff to get more public safety officers,” said Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commission Chairman.
The debate over residency for public safety employees has made its way from city hall to the county building. Wednesday commissioners advanced an ordinance to exempt deputy patrol officers, deputy jailers, correctional officers, firefighters, and paramedics from the residency provision of the Shelby County Charter.
The item has a sunset date of April 2022. It also includes a residency compensation amount of $2,500 that anyone living outside the county would have to pay, with the money going to the general fund.
“It had enough teeth with $2,500 to make it not so easy to reside in Shelby County,” said Amber Mills, the measure’s sponsor.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner has repeatedly told commissioners he is having difficulty recruiting deputies. The problem is heightened by the need for the department to hire 51 deputies by year’s end to patrol South Cordova, Southwind, and Windyke. Those areas will be de-annexed by the city of Memphis in 2021.
“When we are going through 2,200 applicants and only getting down to 63 to even consider to hire a class that we only hire 28 of the 63,” said Bonner, “It’s just people are not applying for the job and for various reasons. It’s a very difficult job, tough job.”
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer was one of the votes against relaxing residency. Sawyer said casting a wider net isn’t the answer.
“Where is our criminal justice plan? Where is, as a body, what is our guiding light for how we are going to make sure that while we are enacting justice, we are also doing so with an eye for the lives of the inmates,” she said.
The item was the third reading of an ordinance that was amended, so it would need to be voted on again at a later meeting. But commissioners could suspend their rules and vote on it Monday night instead.
