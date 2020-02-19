Crockett County sheriffs begin search for missing 27-year-old man

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is in search of a 27-year-old man that was reported missing Monday.
According to The Crockett County Times, Brandon Hensley was reported missing around 9 p.m. Monday after he didn’t return home from work. Hensley’s family allegedly received messages from him suggesting he was suicidal.
Hensley was last seen near the Forked Deer River Bridge at the Crockett/Lauderdale County line on Highway 88.
CCSD asks anyone with information regarding this case to please call the department.
