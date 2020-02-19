Dry with sunshine today, but rain arrives this evening

It’s cloudy and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s. However, clouds will start breaking up over the next few hours. We will have a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, but clouds will build back in tonight. High temperatures will climb to the lower 50s and low temperatures will drop to the 30s tonight. It will also be windy all day with northeast winds around 15 mph. Rain will be possible overnight and into early tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 52. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 37. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain and a wintry mix will be possible on Thursday morning. There could be a sleet/rain mixture and a few flurries before 10 a.m. Road temperatures will be above freezing, so we are not expecting any accumulation. Clouds will gradually clear late in the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens on Thursday night. Friday will feature sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.
WEEKEND: There will be sunshine Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Clouds will increase on Saturday night ahead of our next weather system. Scattered showers will be likely on Sunday and some rain could linger into Monday morning.
