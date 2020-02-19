Possible hepatitis A exposure reported DeSoto Co. restaurant, MSDH says

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities with the Mississippi State Department of Health are investigating a hepatitis A exposure in DeSoto County.
Official reports say an employee at Papa John’s Pizza in Horn Lake has been diagnosed with the hepatitis A infection. The restaurant is located at 906 Goodman Rd.
The infected employee was working at the restaurant from Jan. 28, 2020 to Feb. 11, 2020. Anyone who has eaten at the restaurant or received a pizza delivery could have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to MSDH.
Health officials said if you are within 14 days of exposure, vaccination can prevent hepatitis A. After 14 days, customers should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill.
If you think you have been exposed, you can receive a vaccination free of charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at the DeSoto County Health Department located at 8705 Northwest Drive, Building A, Suite 1 in Southaven.
The Department of Health would like to remind everyone that you can prevent spreading hepatitis A by carefully washing your hands with soap and water. This includes under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing food.
