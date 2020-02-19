Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The awards goes to a Division I football player who has shown exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field. Other finalists included Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman. Smith earned first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this past season. He had faced an uncertain football future after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018. Smith has led coat drives for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Jordan Staal scored a goal in the first, and Sebastian Aho added a goal in the third as Carolina won its fourth straight in Nashville. The Hurricanes also moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, tying Columbus with 72 points with two games in hand. Justin Williams had two assiss and Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 9-1-0 against the Predators. Ryan Johansen scored a goal for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Nashville hasn't won four straight since October.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and No. 10 Kentucky made a timely string of 3-pointers in a 79-76 victory over LSU. Kentucky made seven of eight 3s in the second half. That's when graduate transfer Nate Sestina hit three, including two during an 8-0 run that widened the Wildcats' lead to 15 points with 5:14 to go. Nick Richards scored 13 points and blocked six shots for Kentucky, which has won five straight and nine of 10. Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Darius Days had 13 points and 11 rebounds for LSU. The Tigers have lost four of five.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and clinched a victory by sinking two free throws with five seconds left as Tennessee outlasted Vanderbilt 65-61. Tennessee went on a 12-0 run to grab a 61-48 lead with 2 ½ minutes left before Vanderbilt made a furious rally. The Commodores got to within 63-61 as Saben Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds before Bowden put the game out of reach. Tennessee withstood a 23-point performance from Vanderbilt guard Jordan Wright. The freshman reserve more than doubled his previous career high of 11.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former longtime Tennessee assistant football coach Steve Caldwell is returning to the Volunteers’ athletic department as an assistant director of life skills and character development. Caldwell’s job will include forming development plans to assist incoming football players as they adapt to campus life and college athletics. He will provide guidance on academics, athletics, life skills, personal and professional growth and social responsibilities. Caldwell worked as Tennessee’s defensive ends coach from 1995-2008 and special teams coordinator from 2000-05 on a coaching staff led by Phillip Fulmer.