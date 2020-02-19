Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Nino Niederreiter each scored in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1. Jordan Staal scored a goal in the first, and Sebastian Aho added a goal in the third as Carolina won its fourth straight in Nashville. The Hurricanes also moved into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, tying Columbus with 72 points with two games in hand. Justin Williams had two assiss and Petr Mrazek stopped 28 shots to improve to 9-1-0 against the Predators. Ryan Johansen scored a goal for the Predators, who snapped a three-game winning streak. Nashville hasn't won four straight since October.