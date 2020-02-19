Investigators find Milwaukee man strangled mother, 2 girls before fleeing to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say 25-year-old Arzel Ivery killed his girlfriend and her two children in Milwaukee earlier this month then headed for the Bluff City.
A Milwaukee criminal complaint says Ivery told investigators “It was his family that brought his kids into this world and that he can take them out if he wanted.”
After the murders, investigators say Ivery came straight to Memphis where his father lives. Investigators say he killed his girlfriend and two children then drove 600 miles to Memphis.
"So I have an option to waive it. Just asking what if I don’t waive it?” asked Ivery during his first appearance in a Memphis court. He was asking the judge to explain his options concerning being extradited to Milwaukee where he is charged with murdering 26-year-old Jerica Banks and her two daughters 4-year-old Cameria and Ivery’s child 5-year-old Zaniya.
Banks’ distraught sister, Tameka Smith said, “It’s so heartbreaking. I don’t even know what to do.”
Ivery was picked up in Memphis in Frayser investigators say after his father contacted police on Feb. 15. His father said Ivery had confessed to the murders saying he had burned the bodies. They were discovered in a garage in a Milwaukee neighborhood.
We went to Arzel Ivery’s father’s house in Frayser to talk with his father. Before I could get to the door a woman came out and said his father was not in. But she did say that his father did the right thing in calling the police.
Court documents from Milwaukee indicate Ivery planned to start a new life in Memphis. Family members in Milwaukee reported Banks and her children missing and eventually an Amber Alert was issued. The criminal complaint says Ivery talked with Milwaukee police by phone and said he had argued with Banks but left afterwards and he did not know where the family was.
According to court documents from Milwaukee, Ivery is accused of committing the murders on Feb. 8.
“I’ll never see or talk to my sister again and it’s hurt me so bad because me and my sister were so close," said Smith.
Milwaukee investigators say Banks and Ivery argued after the funeral for their son who died from a respiratory illness. Ivery said Banks blamed him for the child’s death. Ivery said he strangled Banks and the children.
Milwaukee sent a detective to Memphis who was in the courtroom for Ivery’s hearing.
The Banks family knows who will not be coming back, Jerica and her children.
Banks’ father said, “She’ll always be in my heart and my prayers. Today gone and not here tomorrow. I just have to live with it.”
Arzel Ivery is charged with first-degree intentional homicide. If he is convicted he faces up to life in prison.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.