Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DEATH PENALTY-TENNESSEE
Ultimate choice: Tennessee inmates wrestle with how to die
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee's death row inmates say their clients face a unique and unenviable choice: choosing between two questionable and painful methods of execution. The national Death Penalty Information Center notes that Tennessee is one of only six states that allow inmates to choose between lethal injection and the electric chair. Four of the six inmates executed in Tennessee since 2018 have chosen electrocution. A fifth inmate who has chosen this method is Nicholas Sutton, who is scheduled to die on Feb. 20 for the 1985 murder of a fellow inmate. Tennessee is the only state to use the electric chair since 2013.
AP-US-PRESIDENTIAL-PRIMARY-CHANGE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee Democrats push to move up presidential primary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new bill in Tennessee would make the state the first to hold a presidential primary. Democratic state lawmakers touted the need for the change Tuesday. They argue that the Volunteer State has a more diverse voter base than Iowa and New Hampshire — the first two states to kick off the presidential primary season every four years. According to the legislation, Tennessee's primary would become the first in the nation, moving from March 3 to Jan. 2. It's unclear how far it will get in the Republican-dominated legislature, however.
INMATE DEATH
Sheriff: Investigation underway after inmate's death at jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say the death of an inmate at a jail in downtown Memphis is under investigation. News outlets report 32-year-old Tommy Young was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday night. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced the investigation into the death on Tuesday. The Commercial Appeal reports Young was being held on a $100 bond for an assault charge from 2017. He had been jailed since Jan. 31, roughly two years after the incident occurred. The executive director of a criminal justice nonprofit says Young shouldn't have been held in the jail because he wasn't a risk to authorities.
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee inmate moved to death watch; attorneys seek stay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate has been placed on death watch as he awaits scheduled execution later this week. The Tennessee Department of Correction said inmate Nicholas Sutton was moved Tuesday to a cell beside the execution chamber where he's under 24-hour surveillance. The 58-year-old is scheduled to die Thursday in the electric chair for killing a fellow inmate decades ago. Sutton committed three other murders when he was 18. Supporters say Sutton transformed himself in prison and they're asking Tennessee's governor to spare his life. Gov. Bill Lee hasn't yet said whether he will act on the clemency petition. Sutton's attorneys are also seeking a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court.
ESCAPED INMATE-TENNESSEE
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Tennessee inmate
RIPLEY, Tenn. (AP) — State prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty in the trial of a Tennessee convict charged with killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor. Lauderdale County district attorney Mark Davidson said Tuesday that he has filed a notice of intent to seek death if Curtis Ray Watson is convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of longtime Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson. Watson has been indicted on 15 counts including premeditated murder and rape. He hasn't entered a plea in the case. Judge Joe Walker set an Oct. 26 trial date.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi
RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Water levels are dropping but more rain is coming for parts of the flood-ravaged South, prolonging the misery in neighborhoods with long clean-ups ahead. Hard-hit central Mississippi was under a flash flood watch Tuesday. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to 2 inches — with higher amounts possible in some spots — were expected to fall in a short amount of time. Forecasters say that could worsen ongoing river flooding in the region. The national Weather Prediction Center says the threat of heavy rain Tuesday will be greatest across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.