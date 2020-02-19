Mainly rain, but a few snowflakes aren’t out of the question Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will thicken up again tonight and rain will move back in tomorrow before sunrise.
As the moisture is exiting, there could be a brief changeover in a few spots to snow and sleet that could mix in with rain. There could even be periods of just snow and sleet in parts of West Tennessee and North Mississippi after 6 a.m.
Precipitation won’t last long, by 10 am most of us will begin to dry out. Northeastern sections of North Mississippi will dry out shortly after.
We could see the sunshine return by Thursday afternoon but it will be colder with highs in the 40s.
No accumulations are expected due to the temperatures remaining above freezing.
Right now, it looks like ground temperatures will remain warm enough to not cause major issues on the roads.
Nevertheless, bridges and overpasses cool at a much faster rate because they are elevated and cool above and below. That means use caution on bridges and overpasses Thursday morning.
