Memphis man suspected in attempted murder case arrested in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WMC) - A Memphis man was captured in Texas last week after he allegedly shot a man during a robbery.
According to the United States Marshals Service, the victim was shot twice on Feb. 7 by a male who was robbing him on Blakewood Place near Alice Avenue in Memphis. The suspect was later identified as Isadore McKnight.
Warrants were issued for McKnights arrest for attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm to commit a felony.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force located in Memphis tracked down McKnight’s location in Fort Worth where he was taken into custody.
He is now awaiting extradition.
