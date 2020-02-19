MPD: 10-year-old boy taken by non-custodial father, pair may be leaving the state

MPD: 10-year-old boy taken by non-custodial father, pair may be leaving the state
Memphis police have issued a City Watch for 10-year-old Phillip Steven White III, also known as Trey, (left). MPD says he was taken by his non-custodial father, 38-year-old Phillip Stephen White II and they may be on the way to Washington state. (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:16 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a 10-year-old boy they say was taken by his non-custodial father.

Police say 10-year-old Phillip Stephen White III, also known as Trey, and 38-year-old Phillip Stephen White II may be on the way to Washington state.

Trey was last seen near Given Avenue and Stratford Road. He is described as around 4 feet tall and 83 pounds, white with brown hair and eyes.

White II is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 410 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may have a beard and glasses.

Call MPD at (901) 545-COPS if you have information about their whereabouts.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.