MPD: 10-year-old boy taken by non-custodial father, pair may be leaving the state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a 10-year-old boy they say was taken by his non-custodial father.
Police say 10-year-old Phillip Stephen White III, also known as Trey, and 38-year-old Phillip Stephen White II may be on the way to Washington state.
Trey was last seen near Given Avenue and Stratford Road. He is described as around 4 feet tall and 83 pounds, white with brown hair and eyes.
White II is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 410 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He may have a beard and glasses.
Call MPD at (901) 545-COPS if you have information about their whereabouts.
