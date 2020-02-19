Moratorium extended for car lots, gas stations on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday the Memphis City Council extended a moratorium on car lots, tire shops and gas stations on a stretch of Lamar Avenue.
“Since we’ve had the moratorium, we’ve had about six or seven more that wanted to add service stations to the Lamar area,” said City councilwoman Jamita Swearengen.
There’s been a halt on those type of new businesses on Lamar between Bellevue and Winchester for over a year.
Memphis city council voted to extend it by another 180 days.
Swearengen who is leading the push says by her count there are 28 auto places, 11 car washes, 12 gas stations and 9 tire shops along this nearly 8-mile stretch of roadway.
“We want to have more clinics to come on Lamar, grocery stores, something that would be more impactful to that area,” said Swearengen.
A good example, an old fire station that sat vacant on Lamar for nearly a decade.
Swearengen says a service station wanted to purchase the property, but the city instead sold it to the Young Actors Guild for $1. The group broke ground last July. It will soon become the Harriet Performing Arts Center.
Swearengen says there are existing businesses on Lamar Avenue that want to expand, but find it difficult with so many used car lots and tire shops nearby.
The council will look at current ordinances and work out a plan for Lamar Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.