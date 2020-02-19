Police investigating road rage shooting on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened on Poplar Avenue near Mendenhall on Tuesday night.
Andrew Ishee said it all began after he and his girlfriend left a restaurant.
"We're driving eastbound on Poplar and a vehicle flew passed us at a very high rate of speed, almost hitting us," said Ishee.
He said that car, which he describes as a maroon or burgundy early 2000's model Acura or Lexus SUV, suddenly slowed down.
When Ishee and his girlfriend pulled up alongside it, he said the driver rolled down the window and they rolled down theirs.
"And they started screaming obscenities at us, saying we almost hit them," said Ishee. "I said 'Slow down. You're driving crazy. Slow down.'"
That's when things took another turn.
"So I rolled my window up and started driving away til I get in front of them and they started firing," said Ishee.
He said the driver of the SUV fired six rounds as both vehicles sped down Poplar.
"All I could think about was making sure my girlfriend was okay," said Ishee.
Ishee shared photos that show where the bullets pierced his truck, shattering windows and hitting the seats.
He said one bullet even hit his headrest.
WMC Action News 5 obtained this surveillance video from a nearby business where Andrew and his girlfriend pulled over for help.
The video shows a crowd of people surrounding them when Ishee says the driver who fired shots at them zooms by.
"That's the car passing down the street right there," he pointed out. "You see my girlfriend's reaction."
Ishee said he grew up in neighborhoods with crime, so he wasn't fearful.
"I been around it my whole life, so has my girlfriend, so we weren't shaken up or scared, " said Ishee. "More so angry that another coward in Memphis is probably going to get away with this."
But Ishee said he has learned an important lesson from this experience.
He said it's better to not engage other drivers, even when they're the ones in the wrong.
"I urge people don't do it. It's not worth it," said Ishee. "Bottle that pride up and keep it and live another day."
Memphis police confirm they are investigating the incident.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his late 20's, approximately 200-230lbs, with medium length dreads in a ponytail.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with a graffiti print.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
