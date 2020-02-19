Ryan Newman conscious after Daytona 500 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s an update on Ryan Newman, who was seriously injured in a fiery crash at the end of the Daytona 500.
His team, Roush Fenway Racing, said Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors today.
The team released a statement that said Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. The statement reads they are, "grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”
Newman was leading the race right before the finish line when he was clipped from behind by Ryan Blaney at more than 190 MPH.
He was listed as in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.
