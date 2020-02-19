Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center opens its doors for rare behind the scene look inside

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office gave a rare behind the scenes look inside the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, space administrators say they have outgrown. Tuesday’s tour comes as Shelby County commissioners consider renovating an unused facility to fit their needs.
The average length of stay at the juvenile detention center is 21 days. As of Tuesday, it’s home to 68 youths in custody ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old.
“In an environment like this it is not just supervising youth it’s care for them and so many other ways and providing them the services that we know we can provide if given the opportunity to have more space,” said Asst. Chief Deidra Bridgeforth , with the Shelby County Sheriff Office who is over Juvenile Denton Services and the Jail East Women’s facility.
Every inch of the detention center is utilized often for multiple purposes. Classrooms are cramped with students, teachers, and guards. Staff got creative, building a fourth classroom outside of the facility’s medical area to allow more students to continue their education.
“We were not able to, I say more change the environment due to lack of space. But we just try to make the best of the space that we have,” said Bridgeforth.
Now, Shelby County Commissioners are eyeing an old detention center as the new home for these kids.
Last year, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris pushed to replace the current juvenile detention center, a move strongly supported by Sheriff Floyd Bonner and several County Commissioners.
“We are just hoping that now we can actually look at this new facility and look at the potential that it brings,” said said.
The old Shelby Training Center would provide more classrooms and green space for the youth rather than the concrete play area offered now -- even the opportunity for a new culinary class.
“We want to provide the best space for our youth whether it’s the training or one that’s built. To me, they need it now. We’ve waited for years,” said Bridgeforth.
The new space would also allow the older youth housed at Jail East who are being tried as adults to be under the same roof as those being tried as juveniles.
Ultimately the decision to spend the money on renovations is up to commissioners.
