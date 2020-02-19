Tigers Basketball facing criticism head on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Penny Hardaway is on the prowl for more talent for the Tigers, his current team is taking hits for a three-game losing streak.
Some fans, and pundits alike, were fine with wanting all the smoke at the beginning of the season. Now that the smoke is billowing in the wrong direction.
Hardaway and what’s left of his team are taking hits while seeing their NCAA Tournament dreams possibly go up in flames.
Hardaway told WMC Action News 5, “It’s kinda hilarious to me, 'cause we’re put on the forefront, we have to fight, we have to scrap, and we are fighting now. But, the appreciation isn’t there 'cause there’s critiquing, and criticizing what’s being done. We understand that, and all we’re going to do is keep working, and let everybody else just keep talking.”
Sophomore Guard Tyler Harris added, “Everybody on our team is taking the criticism the right way. Everybody wants to learn. We know the coaches are getting on us to get us better. No long faces or backtalk. Everybody just takes everything in.”
The Tigers host East Carolina Wednesday, at 6 p.m. at FedEx Forum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.