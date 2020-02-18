From tracking rain to tracking a chance of snow

THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger overnight and into the early morning tomorrow with some clearing during the afternoon followed by an increase in clouds tomorrow evening. Moisture will move in from the southwest late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning bringing a slight chance of light rain along and south of the I-40 corridor and the possibility of snow flurries or a wintry mix along and north of the corridor. Skies will be cloudy for the early part of the day with gradual clearing during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.